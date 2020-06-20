Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $565.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.77. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

