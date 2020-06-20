CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post sales of $152.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $153.30 million. CommVault Systems reported sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $652.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.50 million to $664.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.78 million, with estimates ranging from $666.70 million to $749.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CVLT stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -294.36, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 39.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,221,000 after acquiring an additional 999,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

