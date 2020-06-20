Comparing Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Kilroy Realty pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kilroy Realty and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 5 9 0 2.64 Iron Mountain 2 2 3 0 2.14

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus target price of $71.79, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 23.13% 4.27% 2.24% Iron Mountain 7.06% 19.16% 2.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Iron Mountain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 8.91 $195.44 million $3.91 16.59 Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 1.78 $267.38 million $2.29 11.50

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Iron Mountain on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

