Comparing Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Medallia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medallia and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Eventbrite 0 3 1 0 2.25

Medallia presently has a consensus target price of $40.54, indicating a potential upside of 53.61%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -33.76% -34.02% -20.15% Eventbrite -69.71% -51.80% -25.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallia and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 9.25 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -19.55 Eventbrite $326.80 million 2.41 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -10.87

Eventbrite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medallia beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.