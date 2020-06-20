Comparing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 22.53% 19.98% 3.18% National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.80% 0.29% 0.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $231.52 million 3.33 $51.72 million $3.08 10.78 National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 5.41 $3.98 million $1.54 20.02

Saul Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Storage Affiliates Trust. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Saul Centers and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 3 0 0 2.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Saul Centers currently has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.57%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saul Centers beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

