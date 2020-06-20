Comparing Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Trivago alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trivago and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 0 6 2 0 2.25 Change Healthcare 0 0 17 1 3.06

Trivago presently has a consensus target price of $2.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $17.44, suggesting a potential upside of 44.98%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Trivago.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago -26.40% 0.33% 0.26% Change Healthcare -0.17% 22.03% 11.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trivago and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $939.36 million 0.79 $19.22 million $0.06 35.00 Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 1.14 -$947.60 million $1.47 8.18

Trivago has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Trivago on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.