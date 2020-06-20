Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXO opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

