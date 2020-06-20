Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.98

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.98 and traded as high as $114.00. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 69,394 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported GBX 5.51 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Collins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total value of £102,000 ($129,820.54).

About Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.