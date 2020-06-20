Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 22nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

