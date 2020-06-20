Contrasting 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) & Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR)

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 360 Finance alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 360 Finance and Golden Bull, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given 360 Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Golden Bull shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

360 Finance has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Bull has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and Golden Bull’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion 1.18 $359.33 million $2.39 4.54 Golden Bull $4.59 million 5.33 -$6.79 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 18.94% 30.31% 10.21% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Summary

360 Finance beats Golden Bull on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.