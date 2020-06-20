Contrasting Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -22.17% -17.50% -12.39% Inphi -16.66% 3.50% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inphi 1 1 11 0 2.77

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.37%. Inphi has a consensus target price of $107.81, indicating a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Inphi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Inphi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $68.75 million 1.92 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -28.08 Inphi $365.64 million 14.59 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -1,844.17

Pixelworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and datacenters. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

