Contrasting Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & Nuance Communications (OTCMKTS:NUAN)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rand Worldwide and Nuance Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuance Communications 0 1 4 0 2.80

Nuance Communications has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. Given Nuance Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Nuance Communications 9.06% 12.80% 4.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Nuance Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 3.13 $2.62 million N/A N/A Nuance Communications $1.82 billion 3.82 $213.81 million $0.76 32.61

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Dividends

Rand Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nuance Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nuance Communications pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats Rand Worldwide on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

