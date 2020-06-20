Contrasting Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and Sitime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $589.46 million 3.81 $39.35 million $0.81 36.41 Sitime $84.07 million 9.24 -$10.45 million ($0.63) -74.35

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sitime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 8.05% 11.68% 9.11% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FormFactor and Sitime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sitime 0 0 6 0 3.00

FormFactor currently has a consensus target price of $27.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. Sitime has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential downside of 23.85%. Given FormFactor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Sitime.

Summary

FormFactor beats Sitime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

