Contrasting Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Webster Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Webster Financial and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 6 2 1 2.44 Comerica 6 14 3 0 1.87

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Comerica has a consensus target price of $48.61, indicating a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.44 billion 1.87 $382.72 million $4.07 7.32 Comerica $3.82 billion 1.44 $1.20 billion $7.81 5.05

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 22.40% 10.80% 1.07% Comerica 21.37% 10.77% 1.07%

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Webster Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Comerica has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Comerica on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company also engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.