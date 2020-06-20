Critical Comparison: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & Aftermaster (NASDAQ:AFTM)

Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Aftermaster has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aftermaster and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.36%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Aftermaster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Aftermaster shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aftermaster and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aftermaster N/A N/A -573.68% Energous -18,262.44% -167.69% -137.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aftermaster and Energous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aftermaster $980,000.00 0.55 -$9.30 million N/A N/A Energous $200,000.00 431.73 -$38.40 million ($1.27) -1.87

Aftermaster has higher revenue and earnings than Energous.

Summary

Energous beats Aftermaster on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

