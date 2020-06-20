Critical Survey: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) vs. Vivint Smart Home (NASDAQ:VVNT)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grid Dynamics and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics N/A -4.17% -0.81% Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% -2.55%

Volatility & Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 118.43

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Vivint Smart Home on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California with additional offices in Plano, Texas; Saint Petersburg and Saratov, Russia; Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv, Ukraine; Belgrade, Serbia; and Krakow, Poland. As of April 7, 2017, Grid Dynamics International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

