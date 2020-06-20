Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCRN. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $221.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $119,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,275.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 10,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $55,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,120.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 77,528 shares of company stock worth $434,886 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 311,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 226,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

