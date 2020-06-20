Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $356,344,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

