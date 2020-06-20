Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 17,006 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Entegris worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after buying an additional 3,719,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $56,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.