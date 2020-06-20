Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 56,413 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Flowserve worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 105,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

