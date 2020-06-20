Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 94,293 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,048,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after buying an additional 905,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

