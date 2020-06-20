Deutsche Bank AG Buys 76,089 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,089 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.58% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,535,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 701,356 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,134,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $33.29 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

