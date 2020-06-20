Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Amedisys worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 149.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 88,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,086,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock worth $6,536,673 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $218.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.53.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.