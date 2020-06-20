Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,627,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,102,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHK opened at $93.07 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

