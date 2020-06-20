Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.88 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 331,898 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,919,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after buying an additional 383,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,283,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.