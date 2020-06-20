Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.97 Million Position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRNB. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $334,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $50,458.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,437. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

