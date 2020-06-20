Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.