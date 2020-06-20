Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.84% of Medifast worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of MED stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

