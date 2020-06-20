Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,675 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 30.7% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 199.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 173,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 115,834 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 182.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 101,931 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INT opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

