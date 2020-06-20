Deutsche Bank AG Sells 184,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 184,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $58,443.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,575 shares of company stock worth $5,250,421. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

