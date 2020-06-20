Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,843 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

