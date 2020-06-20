Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,819 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Toro worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,529,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Toro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $65.74 on Friday. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

