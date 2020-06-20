Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,896.08

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,896.08 and traded as high as $2,916.50. Diageo shares last traded at $2,900.00, with a volume of 6,681,647 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,060 ($38.95) to GBX 3,660 ($46.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($36.53) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($32.46) to GBX 3,250 ($41.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oddo Securities raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,480 ($31.56) to GBX 3,130 ($39.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,929.41 ($37.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,814.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,896.08.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($35.71) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,535.45). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 306 shares of company stock worth $857,748.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

