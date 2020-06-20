Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond Eagle Acquisition an industry rank of 135 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Colin Flannery purchased 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,404.50. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $507,760.00.

NYSE:VRT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

