Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.10

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as high as $54.01. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 96,800 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 64.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 94.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

