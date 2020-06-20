Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) Insider Michelle McGrade Buys 24,467 Shares

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) insider Michelle McGrade acquired 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £20,062.94 ($25,535.12).

Shares of DIVI opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.05) on Friday. Diverse Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 98 ($1.25). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

