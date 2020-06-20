Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Shares of DPZ opened at $375.55 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

