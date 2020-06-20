Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.59 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.48.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNFGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $32.41 on Friday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.