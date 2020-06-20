Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.