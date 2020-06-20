Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Holdings Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.45% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 72,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

