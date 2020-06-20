EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.28

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.28 and traded as high as $48.14. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 5,875 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDPFY. ValuEngine upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

