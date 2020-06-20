Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.26. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 82,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.