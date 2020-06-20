Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.45

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.45 and traded as high as $55.67. Emera shares last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 3,571,089 shares trading hands.

EMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.50.

Get Emera alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.