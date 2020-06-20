Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

