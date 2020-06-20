Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.58. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 486,429 shares changing hands.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial set a C$2.30 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $386.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

