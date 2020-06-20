Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.07. Energy Recovery posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ERII shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.96 million, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $163,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,072,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,676.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,573,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,163. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Energy Recovery by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Energy Recovery by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

