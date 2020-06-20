Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.38. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 23,140 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Entree Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.28.

In related news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 200,000 shares of Entree Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,336,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,827,695.20.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

