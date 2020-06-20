Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Epizyme traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.84, approximately 8,030,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 1,099,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,740 shares of company stock valued at $72,427 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Epizyme by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Epizyme by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Epizyme by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.