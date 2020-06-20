EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EQT were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,400,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,090,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,987,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 1,331,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $12.92 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 1.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

