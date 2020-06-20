Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

SFBS opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.